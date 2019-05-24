News

Santa Barbra County Health Department combats kids getting high with new campaign

Posted: May 23, 2019 10:22 PM PDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 12:16 AM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Kids getting high in school is becoming an epidemic in our local communities. 

To combat that the Santa Barbra County Health Department has launched a cannabis education campaign aimed at young people. 

“It's hindering our children's learning. We get children walking through our campus under the influence quite often and it's very sad because I work with kids from middle school age and through high school age,” said Lompoc Unified School District teacher Gloria Angulo.

The campaign is designed to prevent teens along with pregnant and breastfeeding women from using cannabis. 

“The campaign is intended to create a space for people to go who want to get science-based information about the effects of the use of cannabis,” said Environmental Health Services Director of the Santa Barbara County Department of Health Larry Fay.

Edwin Weaver, director of Fighting Back Santa Maria works to educate parents and the communities about the array of cannabis products teens have access to. 

“In Lompoc one of our students smoked what they thought was an electronic cigarette and it had an opioid product in it and she od'ed and had to be rushed to the hospital,” said Weaver. 

Weaver says the Juul's electronic cigarettes, disguised as computer flash drive, are widely used by underage students. 

“Our kids are hacking these devices and putting THC or marijuana in them,” said Weaver.

Fighting Back Santa Maria did a survey to find out how many students did marijuana in the last 30 days. The results were surprising.

10 percent of 9th-grade students, 13% of 10th-grade students and 31% of community school students in Santa Maria said they consumed cannabis within the last month. 

“It's affecting our kids, it's affecting their education and their brain development. We don't know what the long term effects of this THC exposure during this important window of child development will be,” said Weaver. 

We reached out to the Lompoc Unified School District for comment but did not hear back from them.

