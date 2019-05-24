News

Santa Barbara Zoo closes giraffe feeding deck after rabies infected bat found

Posted: May 23, 2019 11:12 PM PDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 11:12 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Zoo has closed the giraffe feeding deck after a bat was found that tested positive for rabies on Friday. 

The deck will be closed for 30 days as of Wednesday as a precautionary measure based on the Santa Barbara County Public Health's recommendation. 

The giraffes will remain on exhibit during the quarantine according to the zoo. 

"After extensive consultation and collaboration between the State Veterinarian of California's Department of Public Health, our Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer, the Vice President of Animal Care & Health for the Santa Barbara Zoo, and a representative from our Department of Animal Services, we have developed a comprehensive action plan that aims to keep both Zoo visitors and the animals safe," said Tara Diller, Director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

"Because rabies also circulates in other local wildlife populations such as skunks, raccoons and foxes, the potential to come across a rabies-positive wild animal exists not only at the Zoo but everywhere: at home, while hiking, etc.," said Barnes. "We work closely with local health officials to monitor potential zoonoses (diseases which can transfer from animals to humans) in the area."

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has declared that the public is not at risk, it does, however, advise the public to be aware of wild animals.

Do not go near, handle, or feed wild and unfamiliar animals, even if they appear tame, warns Public Health. 

In case you encounter a dead bat, do not touch it. Instead, call Animal Control at 805-681-5285 and for more information, visit www.sbzoo.org/bat-info.

