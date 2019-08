Santa Barbara woman wins Berry Blast Off competition

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara woman is the winner of the annual Berry Blast Off recipe competition at the California Strawberry Festival.

Emily Falke won the event in front of a live audience on a festival stage on Saturday afternoon.

Falke made "Strawberry Salsa Drenched Fried Avocado Soft Tacos."

She won a vacation at a Welk Resort.

For more information visit, https://castrawberryfestival.org