Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Festival wraps up on Sunday in Alameda Park

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - What began as a birthday celebration in Santa Barbara in 1974 morphed into a summer solstice celebration that is still going strong.

After Saturday's parade attracted tens of thousands of people along State Street, the celebration moved to Alameda Park.

The party wrapped up with music and dancing on Sunday.

Some people took home a book about solstice as a souvenir.