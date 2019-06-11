Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office welcomes 24 new employees

New hires range from different areas in the department (Santa Barbara County Sheriff).

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office welcomes 24 new employees this Monday.

A ceremony was held at Earl's Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The new hires included a variety of careers within the Sheriff's office including two new positions as Sheriff's Service Technician and Emergency Communications Center Call Taker.

Sheriff Brown swears in new deputies (Santa Barbara County Sheriff).

Sheriff Brown also sworn in tow new Sheriff's Deputy and Custody Deputy, Torey Dunn and Braulio Martinez.

Other positions included Administrative Office Professional Bridget Williams, Financial Office Professional Margaret Santamaria, Legal Office Professional Anna Joyce, Alcohol and Drug Counselor Lindsey Gong, Computer Systems Specialist Kelly Hopwood and Accountant Eduardo Lozada.



The new utility workers include Shelbi Angelo, Maranda Baez and Javier Ibarra.



The new Sheriff’s Service technicians include Luis Arreola, Ignacio Loza III, Semehi Madrigal, James Nelson, Ryan Rayos, Feliciana Serino and Christopher Tario.



The Emergency Communications Call Takers include Jenna Clark and Cloud Winter.



The Communications Dispatchers include Jamilah Jabali, Karina Nunez and Nichole Sagisi.







