Santa Barbara Safe Parking program recognized by award-winning columnist

Santa Barbara Safe Parking program makes the news in LA

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A safe overnight parking program that connects homeless people to other services has been in the spotlight lately.

The program has been the subject of HBO's Vice, a Rolling Stone article, and more than one column by Steve Lopez.

In his latest column, Lopez contrasted the number of parking locations for people who sleep in their cars in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles. Santa Barbara has at least 24 lots for overnight parking. Lopez wrote, "A similar program in Los Angeles has been stuck in first gear for years. In a city with 50 times as many resident as Santa Barbara, we have seven or eight overnight parking spots in operation, even though dozens of under-used schools and city properties are available."

He also wrote that L.A. has more homeless people than Palm Springs has residents.

Showers of Blessing operations director Angela Karmis said people who live in their cars often stop by to get cleaned up.

"There are things that could be done better in Santa Barbara but there are a lot of things that are done well and the safe parking lot program is one of them and one of the earlier leaders in that and the Showers of Blessing that I am involved with here is just a wonderful program."

The owners of Isla Vista Deli Mart gave Ronald Moomey a used SUV. He takes pride in keeping it clean and said he has one speed; to get it done.

Moomey said the parking lots aren't flexible enough for him.

"I don't get off work until 3 o'clock and you have to be out of there by 6 a.m."

The car allows him to take on delivery jobs that he hopes will help him transition into permanent housing.

A number of churches have stepped up to help the homeless.

Rev. Jon-Stephen Hedges said there is more work to do.

"I am cautious, but I am hopeful."