World's oldest snow leopard dies at Santa Barbara Zoo

Posted: May 22, 2019 11:15 AM PDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 11:15 AM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Everett, the world's oldest snow leopard has died at the Santa Barbara Zoo on Tuesday.

The big cat was 21 years old, just three weeks shy of turning 22. 

He was receiving treatment for common issues that big cats run into as they age, including osteoarthritis, renal failure and hypertension.

“In the last few months, we have seen a loss in body condition, deterioration of his coat, and decreased mobility. This past week, he had trouble getting up and moving around, despite an increase in medication for his osteoarthritis.  Because he was declining quickly, we felt humane euthanasia was the best welfare option for him,” said Dr. Julie Barnes, the Zoo’s Vice President of Animal Care & Health.

Everett also recently developed urinary incontinence, Barnes said.

Everett was born on June 22, 1997 at Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. He's called Santa Barbara Zoo his home since 2011.

Zoe, the zoo's female snow leopard died in February at the age of 15. Zoo officials believe she suffered a stroke or heart attack. 

Barnes said both Zoe and Everett lived long and full lives and were excellent ambassadors for the zoo. While normally solitary animals in the wild, the two cats were companions and spent significant time with each other until Zoe's death.

Everett's body will be donated to Midwestern University in Arizona as part of a study on the vascular anatomy of snow leopards. Zoe's body was sent to the university as well.

The existing snow leopard exhibit at the zoo is set to be renovated. It's undetermined what animal species will occupy that space once renovations are completed.

