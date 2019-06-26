Water spews from sheared hydrant in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - A car hit a fire hydrant in Goleta Wednesday morning, shooting gallons of water into the air.

Witnesses say a silver Nissan sedan jumped a curb and hit the hydrant on the 7000 block of Hollister Avenue near the Calle Real Marketplace.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the incident. Water was diverted and public works crews had to replace the broken hydrant.

The driver, a man in his late 20s or early 30s, was uninjured, fire officials said.