Veterans get free equine therapy at Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center

Equine Therapy for Veterans

A unique program in Santa Barbara pairs veterans with horses to help them deal with the traumas of war, including PTSD.

The Heroes Program is offered at the Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center, for free.

The riding lessons are lead by Thom Bateman and Shannon McGraw on Wednesdays.

Vietnam veteran Bruce Bennett is a Purple Heart recipient who said riding a horse helps him stay present.

"It's my place to breathe, no matter what's going on. If you come out here everything else kinda goes away" Bennet said. "This is my Xanax. This is my relaxant. I don't have to take pills because of this."

To learn more about the Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center, click here.



