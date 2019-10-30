Ventura County Fairgrounds is at capacity, Earl Warren Showgrounds accepting large animals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ventura County Fairgrounds is at capacity for animal evacuees from the California wildfires on Wednesday.

Earl Warren Showgrounds is on stand by to receive large animals at their facility said the Earl Warren Showground's administration staff member.

The staff member says that the showground will also accept animals like chickens but dogs and cats are to be brought to the county.

To donate to Earl Warren Equestrian facilities click here.