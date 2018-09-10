US Senator Feinstein visits Montecito to speak at Democratic "Year of the Woman" Luncheon

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein addresses audience at Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County 48th Annual Luncheon celebrating the Year of the Woman. (Oliver Forster photo)

MONTECITO, Calif. - US Senator Dianne Feinstein paid a visit to Santa Barbara to speak at the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County's 48th Annual Luncheon celebrating the Year of the Woman.

The event took place at The Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

In front of a large audience, Senator Feinstein discussed a wide range of topics, including the environment, immigrant rights and the current fight for the Supreme Court.

Senator Feinstein's visit to Santa Barbara comes after this week's hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senator Feinstein is the committee's highest ranking member.

If confirmed, Senator Feinstein said Kavanaugh would be, "a deciding vote on the court and probably for decades to come."

Senator Feinstein said she is concerned the nominee may support, "President Trump's belief that he is above the law."

"This nominee believes that the President cannot be investigated, cannot be tried, is actually supreme and I find that something an oligarch would have, not an American President," Senator Feinstein said.

Kavanaugh was pressed repeatedly during his confirmation hearing about whether he would vote to overturn the abortion rights ruling, Roe vs Wade.

"Control of your own body is based on your religion, your family, your thoughts," Senator Feinstein said. "Not the thoughts of people back in Washington voting on a bill."

The senator said the "ongoing saga" of the Supreme Court nomination will continue to play out over the coming weeks.