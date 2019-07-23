Santa Barbara- S County

Hundreds of Southern California Edison customers without power in southern Santa Barbara County

Power restored to most affected

By:

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 12:38 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:20 AM PDT

GOLETA, Calif. - Southern California Edison crews are working to restore power to over 200 customers who remain without power Tuesday morning.

Crews are working at multiple sites including Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and the Santa Ynez Valley. It is unclear at this time if all the outages are connected. 

To track outages in your area, click here

As of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, over 500 people were without power near Goleta, according to the Southern California Edison outages website. 

People living in the area, tell NewsChannel 3 that areas near streets like Paradise, Stagecoach, E. Camino Cielo, San Vincente Mobile Home Park, are without power. 

Power is expected to be restored to all by 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. 

