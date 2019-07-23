Hundreds of Southern California Edison customers without power in southern Santa Barbara County

Copyright © 2016 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. (Photo: MGN)

GOLETA, Calif. - Southern California Edison crews are working to restore power to over 200 customers who remain without power Tuesday morning.

Crews are working at multiple sites including Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and the Santa Ynez Valley. It is unclear at this time if all the outages are connected.

To track outages in your area, click here.

As of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, over 500 people were without power near Goleta, according to the Southern California Edison outages website.

People living in the area, tell NewsChannel 3 that areas near streets like Paradise, Stagecoach, E. Camino Cielo, San Vincente Mobile Home Park, are without power.

Power is expected to be restored to all by 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Outages can be tracked using their online outages website, by clicking here.

As of 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, nearly 200 people were still without power near Goleta, by the Painted Cave.

194 customers were without power, according to the Southern California Edison website.

