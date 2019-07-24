Carpinteria man dies from suspicious injuries, suspect in custody

Scott Robert Fleming, 29, of Carpinteria (Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department).

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's announced that an assault victim from Carpinteria died from his injuries on Wednesday morning.

The victim was identified as Eric Romero, 32, of Carpinteria.

Romero was found with suspicious injuries on Saturday at around 1:20 a.m. on the 4900 block of 9th street in Carpinteria.

Romero was transported to the hospital in critical condition from his injuries.

Sheriff's officials identified Scott Robert Fleming, 29, of Carpinteria as the suspect in the assault against Romero.

The sherriff's office secured a warrant for his arrest and on Monday, Criminal Investigations and Special Operations Bureaus with assistance of the Ventura Police Department located and arrested Fleming without incident.

Fleming is booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of battery causing bodily injury.

He is being held on $100,000 bail.

Because Romero died from his injuries, the District Attorney's Office are considering on charging Fleming with voluntary manslaughter.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office at 805-683-2724 or make an anonymous tip to SB Sheriff's Anonymous Tip.