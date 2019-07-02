UPDATE: A head-on collision leaves two people injured in Santa Ynez

A collision leaves two injured (Santa Barbara County Fire).

A collision leaves two injured (Santa Barbara County Fire).

Related Stories Head-on collision near Santa Ynez sends two people to the hospital

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - A collision involving two pick up truck leaves two people injured around 7 p.m.on Monday night in the Buellton area.

The San Luis Obispo Communications received a call of a traffic collision involving two pick up trucks on Refugio Road, south of Roblar Avenue in the Buellton area.

Officer K. Valdez responded to the call and arrived at the scene around 7 p.m.

At arrival, he noticed one of the pick up trucks begin to catch on fire while the driver, Crandall, was still in the driver seat.

Officer Valdez applied a fire extinguisher to the cab area of the vehicle, keeping the flames away from Crandall.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department arrived and assisted with the extrication of Crandall from his truck.

The two people injured were identified as Luca Bandinu, 21, from Santa Barbara and Nathan Crandall, 18, of Santa Ynez.

Bandinu was driving a 2012 Ford truck and Crandall was driving a 1995 Ford truck.

Bandinu was traveling northbound while Crandall was traveling southbound.

Bandinu suffered from minor injuries while Crandall fractured his left femur, shoulder and arm.

Crandall was flown by Calstar to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital while Bandinu sought medical care from the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

Drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in this collision.

The cause of the traffic collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officer Valdez or Officer K. McCool at the Buellton CHP office at 805- 688-5551.