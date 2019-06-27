UCSB students leave behind old bikes after moving out

Abandoned bikes filling up bike racks at UCSB and in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - As UCSB students left their campus after graduation, many left behind unwanted possessions.

Rusty abandoned bikes have been found locked or just left behind near UCSB lecture halls and dorms.

They also fill up racks in Isla Vista.

The Isla Vista Foot Patrol said the bikes left behind will be eventually be cited and impounded this summer.

"You always see really old rusty bikes," said UCSB student Novedeep Kaur.

Sometimes they don't even lock them up.

"It's not a rare occurrence."

IV Deli Mart owner Sam Hassan said he has seen it happen for nearly two decades.

"At the end of every school year, the graduation, you start seeing bicycles piling up. They leave them everywhere. They could have sold them, but they are happy to leave and go home," said Hassan.

Some bikes will be auctioned off to benefit the Community Service Organization.

The date of the auction has not been announced.