Santa Barbara- S County

UC Santa Barbara students brighten the day at Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 04:17 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 04:17 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara students from a non-profit called "Greeks 4 Kids" showed up bearing gifts at the Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club.

They unloaded two car loads of donations on Thursday.

Parker Taylor, the director of the program, reached out to the Club and asked for a 'wish list' for its summer camp.

Then, promptly bought and delivered all the items on the list, including iPads, school supplies and sports equipment valued at $4,000. 

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara kicked off their first week of camp on June 3.

Thanks to local foundations, grants and private donations, families will only pay $25 per week.

The camp starts at 8:00 a.m. and runs until 5:30 p.m. with a full day of activities, sports, field trips and provides breakfast, lunch, and a visit from the Santa Barbara Unified School District Mobile Cafe supper program.

Please visit www.boysgirls.org or call (805) 962-2382 to donate, sign up as a volunteer, or learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

 

 

On Thursday, June 14, 2019 about 15-20 UCSB students from the Non-Profit, Greeks4Kids showed up with two car loads of donations for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. Greeks4Kids is a program dedicated to helping children in need of books, toys, supplies and friendship to remedy both educational and health challenges. Parker Taylor, the director of the program, reached out to the Club to secure a "wish list" for the Club's Summer Camp. Greeks4Kids ordered every single thing on that list! Spending over $4,000.00 on games, iPads, Bluetooth speakers, art and school supplies, sports equipment, pop up tents and much more. Parker and his team delivered everything and stayed and played for most of the afternoon with the over 170 kids attending the camp. "I felt like crying, to receive such a generous donation was incredible, it is going to make summer even more amazing for these kids" Program Director, Katelyn Kirchner said.

 

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara (BGCSB) opened their doors for the first week of Summer Spectacular Camp on Monday, June 3, 2019. With the help of grants from local foundations, businesses and private donations, summer camp fees are only $25 per week. Although camp is only $5 a day, scholarships are also offered, based on income.  The camp starts at 8:00am and runs until 5:30pm with a full day of activities, sports, field trips and more. BGCSB also provides breakfast, lunch, and a visit from the Santa Barbara Unified School District Mobile Cafe supper program. This week campers got to swim at Santa Barbara High School, attend the movies and take an exclusive back stage tour of the Santa Barbara Bowl and the Santa Barbara Airport. Next week there is 3-day camping trip to El Capitan Canyon. Kids at BGSB also have full access to an art workshop, library, computer lab, gym, and music recording studio.

 

Summer camp and afterschool programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara rely on the generosity of individual donors and volunteers in the community. Please visit www.boysgirls.org or call (805) 962-2382 to donate, sign up as a volunteer, or learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

History of Flag Day in America
FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

History of Flag Day in America

On this day: June 14
Carl Court/Getty Images

On this day: June 14

Most iconic TV dads of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Most iconic TV dads of all time

Celebrities who fathered kids later in life
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Celebrities who fathered kids later in life

On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

President's best friend: famous White House pets
Susan Sterner/White House Photo

President's best friend: famous White House pets

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

Top 10 TV doctors
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top 10 TV doctors

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'
Trailer screenshot via Wikimedia Commons

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'

On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9