UC Santa Barbara students brighten the day at Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara

A UCSB group called Greeks 4 Kids surprised the Boys & Girls Club in Santa Barbara with toys and supplies. (Courtesy: Boys & Girls Club)

A UCSB group called Greeks 4 Kids surprised the Boys & Girls Club in Santa Barbara with toys and supplies. (Courtesy: Boys & Girls Club)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara students from a non-profit called "Greeks 4 Kids" showed up bearing gifts at the Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club.

They unloaded two car loads of donations on Thursday.

Parker Taylor, the director of the program, reached out to the Club and asked for a 'wish list' for its summer camp.

Then, promptly bought and delivered all the items on the list, including iPads, school supplies and sports equipment valued at $4,000.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara kicked off their first week of camp on June 3.

Thanks to local foundations, grants and private donations, families will only pay $25 per week.

The camp starts at 8:00 a.m. and runs until 5:30 p.m. with a full day of activities, sports, field trips and provides breakfast, lunch, and a visit from the Santa Barbara Unified School District Mobile Cafe supper program.

Please visit www.boysgirls.org or call (805) 962-2382 to donate, sign up as a volunteer, or learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.

On Thursday, June 14, 2019 about 15-20 UCSB students from the Non-Profit, Greeks4Kids showed up with two car loads of donations for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara. Greeks4Kids is a program dedicated to helping children in need of books, toys, supplies and friendship to remedy both educational and health challenges. Parker Taylor, the director of the program, reached out to the Club to secure a "wish list" for the Club's Summer Camp. Greeks4Kids ordered every single thing on that list! Spending over $4,000.00 on games, iPads, Bluetooth speakers, art and school supplies, sports equipment, pop up tents and much more. Parker and his team delivered everything and stayed and played for most of the afternoon with the over 170 kids attending the camp. "I felt like crying, to receive such a generous donation was incredible, it is going to make summer even more amazing for these kids" Program Director, Katelyn Kirchner said.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara (BGCSB) opened their doors for the first week of Summer Spectacular Camp on Monday, June 3, 2019. With the help of grants from local foundations, businesses and private donations, summer camp fees are only $25 per week. Although camp is only $5 a day, scholarships are also offered, based on income. The camp starts at 8:00am and runs until 5:30pm with a full day of activities, sports, field trips and more. BGCSB also provides breakfast, lunch, and a visit from the Santa Barbara Unified School District Mobile Cafe supper program. This week campers got to swim at Santa Barbara High School, attend the movies and take an exclusive back stage tour of the Santa Barbara Bowl and the Santa Barbara Airport. Next week there is 3-day camping trip to El Capitan Canyon. Kids at BGSB also have full access to an art workshop, library, computer lab, gym, and music recording studio.

Summer camp and afterschool programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara rely on the generosity of individual donors and volunteers in the community. Please visit www.boysgirls.org or call (805) 962-2382 to donate, sign up as a volunteer, or learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara.