Two-year-old missing out of Santa Barbara located safe

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Update: Adrian was located safe with his grandmother at around 2:30 p.m. according to Santa Barbara police.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing two-year-old boy.

Adrian Jaimes was last seen around 1 p.m. near the 1200 block of Castillo Street.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt with orange sleeves and black pants. He has black or dark brown spiky hair.

He may be speaking Spanish only.

If you see Adrian, call 911.