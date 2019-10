Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. California Highway Patrol. (KEYT)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - California Highway Patrol is responding to a two vehicle accident on Highway 101 southbound in Santa Barbara.

The accident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

A car is blocking the #1 and #2 lane near Hotsprings Road on Highway 101 southbound.

One person is being transported to the hospital for moderate injuries.

We will provide more updates as more information become available.