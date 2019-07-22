Tree worker critically hurt after hitting Santa Barbara power lines

First responders provided CPR to a critically injured man who hit power lines while trimming a tree on Bath Street in Santa Barbara . (John Palminteri /KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A tree trimmer has been rushed to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after an industrial accident involving high tension power lines.

According to coworkers at the scene the man was part of a crew trimming trees near electrical lines. They were on a contract with Southern California Edison.

The company truck was labeled Rancho Tree Care out of Bakersfield.

Santa Barbara City Fire and AMR responded to an urgent 911 call from two other members of the crew when the man went down inside the extension bucket.

They remotely brought the bucket to the ground and began to render first aid.

The man was unconscious at the time.

Extensive CPR took place at the scene before the man was transported to Cottage Hospital, which was only a few blocks away.

An investigation is underway by Cal/OSHA the Division of Occupational Safety and Health and the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Bath Street was closed off in the area of Los Olivos for more than two hours.