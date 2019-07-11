Trail volunteers celebrate full restoration of Romero Canyon Trail

A volunteer works on a portion of the Romero Canyon Trail. (Dave Everett photo)

MONTECITO, Calif. - Dave Everett and his friends spent more than 700 hours bringing Romero Canyon Trail back to life after back-to-back disasters.

"I have to commend our volunteers for coming out and giving it their all. It was brutal hard work," Everett said.

Everett and the volunteers work with permission from the U.S. Forest Service. They along with other non-profits are the reason the trail has fully recovered.

Romero Canyon was hit hard by the powerful storms in February, following the devastating Thomas Fire and Montecito Mudslide.

The volunteers worked for months in grueling conditions along upper and lower Romero Canyon Trail.

Everett said it's their way of helping Montecito to heal.



"This is another part of Montecito's recovery. It's been completed now. People have somewhere to go," Everett said. "They know they can be safe."

Big boulders still partially block the path on the fire road which is maintained by Southern California Edison.

