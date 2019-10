Timo Nunez released news music video

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An Old Spanish Days singer, dancer, model and choreographer who has worked with the likes of Jennifer Lopez and others released his own video.

Timo Nunez shot a music video in the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens in May.

Nunez said his music video was just released. The song is called Breathe On Me.

The son of a Catholic priest, who has appeared on Italian Vogue, said he hoped to inspire young people to pursue the arts.