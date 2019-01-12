Santa Barbara- S County

Thousands of gallons of water lost in sheared fire hydrant

Vehicle in hit and run is a silver sedan

By:

Posted: Jan 12, 2019 03:18 PM PST

Updated: Jan 12, 2019 03:21 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thousands of gallons of water were lost Friday night when a fire hydrant was sheared off on the Santa Barbara Eastside.

Police say it was a hit and run accident in the middle of the block of La Cadena Street.

On the scene witnesses told NewsChannel 3 it was a silver sedan, that for a short time was under the cascading water before it took off. 

The cause of the accident is not known.

The vehicle sustained damage and a witness said it went towards Carpinteria Street.

The powerful blast of water went about 100 feet into the air.

Santa Barbara City fire crews and a police patrol officer arrived within minutes to investigate.  The Public Works department was called but it was about  a half an hour before the water was shut off.

The flow of water flooded the street for a short time and it was impassable.

No nearby homes were impacted.

 

