Thousands of gallons of water lost in sheared fire hydrant

Thousands of gallons of water went down the drain from a sheared off fire hydrant in Santa Barbara Friday night after a hit and run accident. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thousands of gallons of water were lost Friday night when a fire hydrant was sheared off on the Santa Barbara Eastside.

Police say it was a hit and run accident in the middle of the block of La Cadena Street.

On the scene witnesses told NewsChannel 3 it was a silver sedan, that for a short time was under the cascading water before it took off.

The cause of the accident is not known.

The vehicle sustained damage and a witness said it went towards Carpinteria Street.

The powerful blast of water went about 100 feet into the air.

Santa Barbara City fire crews and a police patrol officer arrived within minutes to investigate. The Public Works department was called but it was about a half an hour before the water was shut off.

The flow of water flooded the street for a short time and it was impassable.