The Foodbank of Santa Barbara unveils new logo

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has announced on Thursday that it has launched a new logo.

The logo is meant to reflect the Foodbank's focus on community and education as well as its mission of providing healthy food for those who need it throughout Santa Barbara County.

The Foodbank also displayed trucks and merchandise bearing the new logo at their Santa Barbara warehouse at 4554 Hollister Avenue as well as at its Santa Maria warehouse at 490 West Foster Road.

The Foodbank's new branding has been in the planning process for three years now.

"Our current logo has served us well for the last ten years as we pivoted our focus from just providing food to providing fresh produce and healthy groceries," said Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin. "But our expanded people-centered focus on education and empowering everyone to eat healthfully whenever resources are limited, as in the case of disaster, calls for a new look."

The Foodbank will also offer eco-conscious merchandise as "thank you" gifts for online donations at

www.foodbanksbc.org.

Gifts include organic cotton tote bags, aprons, men's and women's t-shirts, hoodies; stainless steel water bottles, enamel pins, and more.

14 Foodbank trucks and vans will display the new logo along with colorful images of fresh fruits and vegetables as they travel throughout Santa Barbara County in the coming weeks, according to the Foodbank.

Santa Barbara brand consultant Steve Hoskins developed a variety of options for the new logo and the community was polled in order to decide which logo resonated best.

The logo was chosen from two finalist options by polling residents countywide.

The Foodbank polled participants at Foodbank programs like Alma Cena Sana in Lompoc and La

Gran Cocina Latina in Santa Barbara; community supporters and volunteers at fundraising events like Santa Maria and Santa Barbara Empty Bowls; corporate sponsors at the awards ceremony for the End Hunger Games corporate challenge; staff, partner agencies, and volunteers at each warehouse; and the public on social media and at community events.

For more information, visit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County website.