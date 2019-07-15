Tequila makers participate in Margaritas y Mas Festival in Ellings Park

(Adam Reyes/ KEYT )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tequila makers participated in the Margaritas y Mas Festival Saturday in Santa Barbara.

They served up all kinds of margaritas at the festival that took place at Elings Park.

Visitors learned about the history of Margaritas and the ingredients.

"I've always had a passion for putting on events and the Tequila is near and dear to my heart and I do come from a Mexican heritage as well, so I just wanted to share it really with the world," said organizer Albert Martinez.

Festival visitors went home with Margaritas y Mas souvenir glasses.