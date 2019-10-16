Target hosts special soft opening at new Goleta store

Target cuts ribbon in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - Target team members and corporate representatives hosted a special sneak preview of the new Goleta location on Tuesday.

Target store leaders invited members of the media and select members of the public for ribbon cutting and tour of the new, highly-anticipated retail store on Hollister Avenue.

Speakers from Target's corporate team as well as local politicians greeted the crowds Tuesday evening. In addition to speeches, Target donated $1,500 to United Way of Santa Barbara and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The store, which opens in the location previously occupied by Kmart for decades, is set to open officially to the public on Wednesday. A grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Watch the event here: