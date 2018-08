LOMPOC, Calif. - Police are looking for a stabbing suspect in Lompoc.

The incident happened around 6:30 Thursday evening in the 400 block of North M Street. Police said they arrived to find a man with a stab wound.

The victim was treated by the Lompoc Fire Department and AMR before being taken to Cottage Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department Investigations Bureau at 805-875-8120.