Surf Happens Surf Camp kicks off as school ends for summer

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - School is out for the summer in Santa Barbara County and summer camps are starting up.

Reporter Alys Martinez and her son Patrick checked out the Surf Happens surf camp in Carpinteria.

The camp at Santa Claus Lane starts students off with a lesson on the sand that pays homage to the roots of surfing.

"From there we teach a little bit about the Hawaiian ancestry and fundamentals of how to be safe. Reading the wind, waves, tides and currents, different kinds of surf spots, animal life, and keeping it fun. But also when you go into the water, you know what to expect," said Surf Happens owner Chris Keet.

Then, it's time to paddle out and learn how to ride a wave.

The Surf Happens Surf Camp is now in its 20th year and some of its past students are now professional surfers.

The surf camp also gets many returning students that come back to teach lessons at the camp.

"Alumni coming back and teaching what they learned when they were kids and it's incredible to see how the roots continue to water the next generation," said Keet.

The camp also offers adult and group lessons for those who want to learn something new.

"You disconnect from everything on land, you turn off everything you've been connected to and you connect to yourself to nature and you can't beat that," said Keet.

The Surf Happens surf camp starts on Monday, June 10 and continues throughout the summer. It's offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

