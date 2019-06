Summer Solstice 2019

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An estimated 100,000 people were on hand to watch the 45th annual Summer Solstice Parade in Santa Barbara.

The parade started at high noon at State and Cota Streets, then ended with a big party at Alameda Park.

This year's theme "Wonder," did not disappoint the spectators lining the streets.

Photojournalist Oliver Forster captured all the action.