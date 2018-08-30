SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Santa Barbara- S County

Stock and Rodeo Show threatening to pull out of Earl Warren Showgrounds

Josiah Jenkins: 'We've got a parking issue'

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 03:19 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 03:19 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - One day after we reported that two major horse events, The Santa Barbara Nationals and Camelot, both canceled shows at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, we've learned that another popular horse event is threatening to pull out of the public arena: the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Rodeo.

"We've got a parking issue," said Josiah Jenkins, Chairman of the Stock Show and Rodeo.

Jenkins said new parking restrictions imposed by the Showgrounds' Board are a deal breaker.

"They're not letting us park trailers in B Lot anymore with horses tied to 'em, just for day-use," Jenkins said. "Overnight people use them in stalls but daytime, it's common to tie to your horse and they're saying it's improper on top of pavement. It's no different than walking your horse down a city street, in my book. They're all fed, they're watered and taken care of. That's our issue."

Jenkins said organizers of this year's event during Fiesta 2018 got word from the Board's President, Michael Medel, less than 48 hours before show time. Yet, they were able to pull off the bull riding, calf roping and mutton busting events.

"We upset a few people," Jenkins said. "We put a few extra horses in stalls and we didn't worry, unfortunately, about fire code; we double-parked in the barn aisles. We fit five gallons into a two-gallon jug. Right, wrong or otherwise, it was a problem but we managed to co-exist with our good friends at the Showgrounds."

Reporter Beth Farnsworth reached out to Pat Cary, CEO of Earl Warren Showgrounds. Cary explained that having horses in Lot B became too much of a liability.

"Kids and members of the public would walk up to them ... they could kick," Cary said. "They (owners) just can't leave them unattended."

Both Cary and Jenkins admit the size of the horse-hauling trailers are bigger today than they were back in the 1960's and 1970's.

"Everybody had bumper-pull trailers," Jenkins said. "Now they come with 30 to 40-foot trailers, land yachts, and we just don't have the spot to put everybody. If we can't get the additional parking, we gotta eliminate the kids' event or kick the parade horses out or eliminate ourselves. We can't physically get everybody in...in the area they're limiting us to."

"Trailers and RV's are getting bigger," Cary said. "Everything is getting bigger but the Showgrounds."

Overall, Cary said this last Fiesta event seemed to "work well" although she admitted that some of the "old-timers were not happy."

Members from both the Stock and Rodeo Show and the Early Warren Showgrounds will meet in the coming days in hopes of reaching a compromise.

"It's a Santa Barbara thing," Cary said. "We can't see it moving out of the County. I expect it to work out."

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood

On this day: August 29

On this day: August 29