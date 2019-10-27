Solvang woman and two children killed in Highway 154 crash

Triple fatal accident closed Highway 154 for hours

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley, 34, was killed Friday in the crash on Highway 154, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The names of the two other children who were killed have not been released.

DNA samples, for comparison, will be sent to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office where a Rapid DNA System will be utilized to confirm the children's identities.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday between the 154 bridge and Stage Coach Road.

Two of the three cars caught fire causing a two-acre brush fire.

The woman and two children who were killed were in a Chevy Volt. It was hit by a Chevy Camaro that crossed into oncoming traffic.

Their car spun out and hit a GMC Yukon that was close behind. A father and teenage son in the Yukon were not hurt.

The driver of the Chevy Camaro was identified as John Roderick Dungan, according to CHP. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The cause is under investigation.