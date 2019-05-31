Solvang City Attorney submits resignation

Solvang City Hall (Michael Colaianni / KEYT photo)

SOLVANG,Calif. - The Solvang City Attorney Dave Fleishman has submitted his resignation, according to Noozhawk.

Fleishman will leave his position on July 31 after there was an earlier attempt to fire him in a meeting. The attempt was canceled without further discussion of the topic.

Fleishman's resignation was announced Wednesday following a closed City Council session involving the city attorney.

