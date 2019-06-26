Social media posts spark fears of immigration raids on Santa Barbara's Eastside

ICE Fears sparked from social media posts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Social media posts warning people living near Milpas Street on Santa Barbara's Eastside about the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers sparked panic over the weekend.

The posts came after President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a deportation operation aimed at millions of undocumented families across the country.

Some residents still felt the threat was real, but it turns out the sightings of ICE officers in Santa Barbara were likely unfounded.

Edgar Hernandez, the owner of the Ashley Dollar and App Store on Milpas Street, said he was losing business because customers were too scared to venture outside during the day.

"We know a lot of people who don't have papers," he said. "It's kind of bad because they are afraid to get sent back to their countries."

Anthony Rodriguez of our Lady of Guadalupe Church said some people didn't show up to church after the social media posts spread like wildfire throughout the community.

Rodriguez said children of undocumented migrants are affected the most, living in fear of being separated from their parents.

"The kids are seeing their parents being scared and not wanting to go anywhere," Rodriguez said. "These kids are the ones that are being traumatized severely."

NewsChannel 3 was unable to confirm the presence of ICE agents in the community over the weekend or if anyone was taken into custody.