SoCal Edison: More than 24,000 customers could lose power in Santa Barbara Co. this weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Southern California Edison says more than 24,000 customers in southern Santa Barbara County could lose power as fire danger increases across the South Coast.

The utility said late Friday afternoon that 24,148 customers could lose power as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

The impacted areas include Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, and unincorporated areas including Orchams, El Encano Heights, Oak Park, Samarkand, North State, Cold Springs Canyon, Gaviota, Jalama Beach, Mission Canyon, Highway 154, El Capitan Park, Montecito, Summerland, Mibek Road, Sterrett Avenue, and Foothill Avenue.

More than 4,200 customers in Ventura County were also warned of potential power outages.

SoCal Edison did not specify a time for when shutoffs could begin, but the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management says it may happen anytime between Friday and Sunday.

The city of Goleta tweeted that power shutoffs could begin Sunday evening.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management released an interactive map so people can view the areas where outages are under consideration.