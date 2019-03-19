Santa Barbara- S County

Crews knock down fire in professional building on State Street in Santa Barbara

Posted: Mar 18, 2019 11:07 AM PDT

Updated: Mar 19, 2019 08:11 AM PDT

State Street Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A structure fire broke out at a professional building on State Street in Santa Barbara Monday morning. Everyone was evacuated just in time.

The building full of offices and small businesses between State Street and Islay Street went up in flames around 11 a.m. Some of the offices are medical with patients being seen, including chiropractor Brian Johnson, who owns Thrive Studios.

“I heard popping and someone started screaming there’s a fire,” said Johnson.

He says there were at least 20 people in his office at the time.

“I was in the office working with patients and about an hour into work we heard some popping noises coming from the upstairs,” said Johnson. “I got my patients out and ran out and saw flames shooting out of the top of the building.”

Johnson said he did not hear any fire alarms and sprinklers did not go off. Dawn Thatcher said the same thing. She is in the very next building and was only alerted about the fire when patients said they smelled smoke.

“We went outside and as we were going outside the police pulled up and said we needed to evacuate,” said Thatcher.

The offices with the most damage were upstairs, where we’re told a personal trainer and a marketing company worked.  

“We are just really thankful that it happened during the day because had this happened at night with no residential here, we could've lost everything,” said Thatcher.

For Johnson, his office has minor damage, but he knows it could have been much worse.

“Frightening, scary, but I am glad everyone is safe,” said Johnson.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded with five engines to aggressively knock down the flames. Dark black smoke could be seen across the city.

“The building was evacuated and the fire was knocked down in probably 12-16 minutes, and right now we are in the investigation phase,” said Santa Barbara City Fire Captain Michael Hoose.

According to officials no one was hurt.

