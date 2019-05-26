Sheriff's office members mingle with community at Coffee Bean event in Goleta

Coffee in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara community members got to mingle with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office team members at a special event in Goleta Saturday morning.

The "Heroes at Heart" event was held at The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf at 5745 Calle Real from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Deputies spoke with community members and answered questions they had.

Children also got to pet K-9 team members and watched as a K-9 dog took down a pretend suspect during a demonstration.

The children also got the chance to check out an armored vehicle.

Some sheriff's office members believe that these kind of events help to break down barriers and build relationships with the community.

"I love when people come to me ask me questions. The reason I like it if I could educate them on the things we do they'll have a better understand when they see us in action. Now, I see why they evacuate... Now, I understand why they have a k-9," said Lieutenant Juan Camarena.

The event kicked off The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf's "Heroes at Heart Campaign," which means for every specialty blend coffee sold in stores or online a dollar will be donated to several charities for first responders in California.