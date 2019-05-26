Santa Barbara- S County

Sheriff's office members mingle with community at Coffee Bean event in Goleta

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 06:21 PM PDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 07:23 PM PDT

Coffee in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara community members got to mingle with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office team members at a special event in Goleta Saturday morning.

The "Heroes at Heart" event was held at The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf  at 5745 Calle Real from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Deputies spoke with community members and answered questions they had. 

Children also got to pet K-9 team members and watched as a K-9 dog took down a pretend suspect during a demonstration. 

The children also got the chance to check out an armored vehicle. 

Some sheriff's office members believe that these kind of events help to break down barriers and build relationships with the community. 

"I love when people come to me ask me questions. The reason I like it if I could educate them on the things we do they'll have a better understand when they see us in action. Now, I see why they evacuate... Now, I understand why they have a k-9," said Lieutenant Juan Camarena. 

The event kicked off The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf's "Heroes at Heart Campaign," which means for every specialty blend coffee sold in stores or online a dollar will be donated to several charities for first responders in California. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

On this day: May 26
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: May 26

On this day: May 25
NASA

On this day: May 25

Notable recalls of 2019
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Notable recalls of 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

On this day: May 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 24

10 most influential folk singers of all time
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

10 most influential folk singers of all time

Winning words from National Spelling Bee
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Winning words from National Spelling Bee

Deadliest tornadoes in US history
Twitter/PONDHOCKEY93 via CNN

Deadliest tornadoes in US history

On this day: May 23
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images

On this day: May 23

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later
Mark Davis/Getty Images

'Star Trek: The Next Generation': 25 years later

20 best cities for summer jobs
iStock / gchutka

20 best cities for summer jobs

States pushing to restrict access to abortion
Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

States pushing to restrict access to abortion

On this day: May 22
Dave Thompson/Getty Images

On this day: May 22

1990s top supermodels today
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

1990s top supermodels today

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

On this day: May 21
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

On this day: May 21