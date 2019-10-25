Sheriff's Office helicopter assist CHP with speeding vehicle failing to stop in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office assisted Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol with a pursuit Friday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office dispatched a helicopter to help CHP during a pursuit of a speeding vehicle in Downtown Santa Barbara.

CHP officers tried to stop a speeding vehicle around 10:25 a.m.

The vehicle failed to yield to officers and the situation became a pursuit.

CHP officers asked Sheriff's Office to assist in the chance that the vehicle will continue to not yield.

The helicopter was called off by CHP officers when they were able to stop the speeding vehicle at a gas station at La Cumbre.

CHP officers had to get the man out of the vehicle because the man refused to cooperate with the commands of officials.

CHP officers arrested the man.