Santa Barbara- S County

Sheriff's Office helicopter assist CHP with speeding vehicle failing to stop in Santa Barbara

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 12:05 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:05 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office assisted Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol with a pursuit Friday afternoon. 

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office dispatched a helicopter to help CHP during a pursuit of a speeding vehicle in Downtown Santa Barbara. 

CHP officers tried to stop a speeding vehicle around 10:25 a.m. 

The vehicle failed to yield to officers and the situation became a pursuit. 

CHP officers asked Sheriff's Office to assist in the chance that the vehicle will continue to not yield. 

The helicopter was called off by CHP officers when they were able to stop the speeding vehicle at a gas station at La Cumbre.

CHP officers had to get the man out of the vehicle because the man refused to cooperate with the commands of officials. 

CHP officers arrested the man. 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

Museum holds creepy doll competition
History Center of Olmsted County via CNN

Museum holds creepy doll competition

On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

The many looks of Katy Perry
Rich Fury/Getty Images

The many looks of Katy Perry

2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

Barack Obama: A life in pictures
Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Barack Obama: A life in pictures

On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020
VisionPic/Pexels

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020

Tornado hits Dallas area
Getty Images

Tornado hits Dallas area

World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

Celebrity godparents
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Celebrity godparents