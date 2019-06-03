Second cat missing after Montecito mudslides returns home

Huguette , the Strogoff family's second cat who went missing in the Montecito mudslides, has been returned to the family. (Noelle Strogoff )

MONTECITO, Calif. - A Montecito family is celebrating the return of their pet cat who had been missing for over a year following the Montecito mudslides. It's the second time in just over a month one of their cats came home.

The Strogoff family was reunited with their beloved cat, Diamond, earlier in April. The family, particularly the young children, were overjoyed to have their cat back home.

But the loss of the family's second cat, Huguette, weighed heavily on their hearts and minds.

On Friday, just over a month after Diamond returned home, a woman showed up at the Strogoff family home with unexpected news: Huguette had been found!

The woman said she recognized the family's other missing cat from our earlier coverage about Diamond's homecoming.

Huguette was missing for 508 days, edging out Diamond's time on the road at 475.

Noelle Strogoff said her three kids are ecstatic to have their whole family reunited. She says the biggest lesson is to never give up hope and she says she's grateful to the whole community for keeping an eye out for their cat.

