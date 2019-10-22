SB County Public Health hosting flu vaccine event in Goleta

Orlando Health Brayden McMichael, 10, gets his annual flu shot. While medical professionals recommend that every healthy person over six months of age get the flu vaccine, a new national survey by Orlando Health found that a shocking number of parents are skeptical of its safety and effectiveness.

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will be hosting a free flu shot event in Goleta Wednesday.

The event is a collaboration with the Santa Barbara County Medical Reserve Corps.

Community members two years and older can receive a free flu shot without setting up an appointment.

The event will be held at the Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave. from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Health officials say the flu vaccine with the best way to prevent the flu and flu-related complications that could lead to hospitalization. Experts recommend that everyone six months of age and older get a flu shot, including pregnant woman.

Officials say Wednesday's vaccination clinic is an opportunity for the County Public Health Department to familiarize residents with and improve the county's ability to respond to public health emergencies.

If you are unable to attend, you can still get a flu shot from your regular health care provider or local pharmacies.

For information about seasonal influenza or where to get a flu shot, visit the Santa Barbara County website.

This event is funded through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program.