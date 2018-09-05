Santa Ynez Valley mother and son taken to hospital after large oak tree falls on them

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - A Santa Ynez mother and son were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a large oak tree fell on them.

The incident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Happy Canyon Road in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The mother and son were walking around their property when the tree fell on them, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Both were trapped underneath the tree. However, the son was able to eventually get out on his own from under the tree.

A hand crew from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department used a chainsaw to cut the tree into pieces and free the mother. She was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

The son was taken to Cottage Hospital by ambulance and only suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

No further details were released.