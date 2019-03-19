Santa Barbara Zoo introduces new "ambassador dog"

Bradley the Zoo Ambassador

Earlier Coverage Santa Barbara Zoo teases new animal resident

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Zoo has revealed their newest resident: a Golden Retriever named Bradley.

The zoo teased a mystery animal's arrival on social media earlier this month. Bradley will serve as the official "Ambassador Dog" of the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Zoo officials say his duty will be to "connect with zoo guests so they can understand and care about all animals, especially those in the wild animals.”

Bradley is currently in training but eventually the zoo hopes he will take part in educational programs and keeper talks on subjects like responsible pet choices and animal training. He may also be involved in local outreach to schools, retirement homes and hospitals.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Bradley the Golden Retriever is the newest resident of the Santa Barbara Zoo. (Joyce Roberson/KEYT)

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Bradley the Golden Retriever is the newest resident of the Santa Barbara Zoo. (Joyce Roberson/KEYT)

The Santa Barbara Zoo says visitors may catch a glimpse of the dog in his training vest, but he is not yet ready to meet the public. You should not plan a visit to specifically see Bradley.

Bradley is an English Cream Golden Retriever who was born on May 12, 2018. He was born in Northridge but was adopted by the zoo when he was nine months old after his previous family could no longer take care of him due to a family medical issue.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Santa Barbara Zoo's new animal ambassador is Bradley the Golden Retriever. (Santa Barbara Zoo)

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Santa Barbara Zoo's new animal ambassador is Bradley the Golden Retriever. (Santa Barbara Zoo)

He is trained using positive reinforcement which means he is rewarded for good behavior and ignored or redirected for negative behavior. The zoo's other animal residents are trained in similar ways.

His permanent home is at the zoo in a heated sleeping area in the office where he is regularly checked on by zoo staff. He has a fenced exercise area on Cabrillo Lawn, across from the Cats of Africa exhibit.

For the full press release from the Santa Barbara Zoo, click here.