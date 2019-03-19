Santa Barbara- S County

Santa Barbara Zoo introduces new "ambassador dog"

By:

Posted: Mar 19, 2019 01:27 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 19, 2019 02:06 PM PDT

Bradley the Zoo Ambassador

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Zoo has revealed their newest resident: a Golden Retriever named Bradley.

The zoo teased a mystery animal's arrival on social media earlier this month. Bradley will serve as the official "Ambassador Dog" of the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Zoo officials say his duty will be to "connect with zoo guests so they can understand and care about all animals, especially those in the wild animals.”

Bradley is currently in training but eventually the zoo hopes he will take part in educational programs and keeper talks on subjects like responsible pet choices and animal training. He may also be involved in local outreach to schools, retirement homes and hospitals.

The Santa Barbara Zoo says visitors may catch a glimpse of the dog in his training vest, but he is not yet ready to meet the public. You should not plan a visit to specifically see Bradley.

Bradley is an English Cream Golden Retriever who was born on May 12, 2018. He was born in Northridge but was adopted by the zoo when he was nine months old after his previous family could no longer take care of him due to a family medical issue.

He is trained using positive reinforcement which means he is rewarded for good behavior and ignored or redirected for negative behavior. The zoo's other animal residents are trained in similar ways.

His permanent home is at the zoo in a heated sleeping area in the office where he is regularly checked on by zoo staff. He has a fenced exercise area on Cabrillo Lawn, across from the Cats of Africa exhibit. 

For the full press release from the Santa Barbara Zoo, click here.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall

Images from up and down the coast show the impact of weekend storm

Images from up and down the coast show the impact of weekend storm

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018

Beautiful stars for every age
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Beautiful stars for every age

World's most powerful women
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

World's most powerful women

On this day: March 19
Bernd.Brincken via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: March 19

10 most expensive cities in the world
Chris McGrath/ Getty

10 most expensive cities in the world

2019's most exciting cities in the world
Pixabay

2019's most exciting cities in the world

Notable deaths of 2019
David Livingston/Getty Images for NAMM

Notable deaths of 2019

20 easy ways to burn 100 calories
iStock / MartiSaiz

20 easy ways to burn 100 calories

On this day: March 18
2008 Getty Images

On this day: March 18

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: March 17
Hubert Long via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: March 17

On this day: March 16
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Night Vision

On this day: March 16

Mosques targeted in deadly New Zealand mass shooting
Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Mosques targeted in deadly New Zealand mass shooting

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish celebrities
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish celebrities

On this day: March 15
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: March 15

St. Patrick's Day by the numbers
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

St. Patrick's Day by the numbers

College admissions scheme: Major players
Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

College admissions scheme: Major players