Santa Barbara woman caught in online scam involving fake eBay listing

Santa Barbara woman caught in online scam

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In January, Joan Rosales found a new trailer for her horses on Craigslist Santa Barbara. The ad then revealed what looked like an eBay listing.

“Here’s the terms and conditions, here is everything.” Rosales said, describing the listing. “It’s all eBay. eBay motors, eBay transportation. License and bonding.”

The listing appeared to come from a woman in Butte, Montana named Nicole Colborn looking to sell the trailer that had belonged to her late husband. Rosales said Colborn just wanted the trailer off of her property.

Rosales then got in touch with a man named Sam Garcia -- supposedly from eBay Motors -- who would deliver the trailer to Santa Barbara.

Rosales followed payment instructions that told her to buy three eBay gift cards worth a total of $1,500, then read the activation codes to someone over the phone.

She purchased the gift cards at a local CVS Pharmacy, and contacted the phone number on the listing. She says the post’s design, fine print and even the phone number looked legitimate.

“It’s identical,” she said. “So looking what this gentleman posted, unless you’re a trained eye or whatever, there’s no way [to tell]. I had two people look at this and go, ‘Yeah, this is legit.’”

But within hours, Garcia asked for more money through another gift card to cover insurance for the trailer’s transportation. Rosales knew that wasn’t part of the original agreement with Colburn, and realized something was up.

“I went home and I was like, huh, something doesn’t feel right,” she said.

She called eBay to try to cancel the gift cards, but it was already too late. The money on the cards had already been spent.

“'There’s nothing we can do to help you,'” Rosales recalls eBay telling her.

Because the post was on Craigslist and not actually on eBay, Rosales wasn’t protected by eBay’s Vehicle Purchase Protection.

Garcia then stopped responding to phone calls or emails.

Colborn also went quiet. Rosales says Colborn had previously explained she was hard of hearing and therefore could not communicate on the phone. Rosales says she works with people who are hard of hearing and that explanation didn’t make sense to her, presenting another red flag.

Police in Butte, Montana told Rosales there wasn’t a horse trailer or anybody staying at the address in the listing.

Rosales says she wants those responsible to be caught and that they deserve to go to prison. She also wants to make sure others don’t make the same mistake.

eBay lists warning signs for potential scams on its website. They include not seeing the seller or vehicle in person before the transaction, the seller encouraging payment through a method that gets money into their hands quickly, such as eBay gift cards, and the listing appearing on another website but still promising eBay buyer protection.