Santa Barbara- S County

Santa Barbara woman and accomplice arrested for stealing laundry detergent in Fillmore

Store employee pepper sprayed and assaulted

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 03:35 PM PDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 03:35 PM PDT

FILLMORE, Calif. - What appeared at first to be a petty theft shoplifting crime involving laundry detergent turned into a violent assault at a store in Fillmore. 

Ventura County Sheriff's officials sent out a press release that detailed the arrests of Kayla Gularte, 21, of Santa Barbara and Kathryn Weaver, 22, of Bakersfield. The two women are accused of stealing nearly two dozen containers of laundry detergent and cleaning items from the Dollar General Store at 1154 W. Ventura St. in Fillmore Thursday afternoon.

An alert employee saw the crime taking place and confronted Gularte and Weaver in the parking lot. Sheriff's officials say Gularte sprayed the employee in the face with pepper spray and assaulted him before taking off running.

Deputies say Weaver was waiting in a getaway car; the two took off westbound on Highway 126 where a sheriff's sergeant spotted the car heading toward Santa Paula and within minutes the women were stopped, arrested, and taken into custody.

Sheriff's officials searched the car and say they found nearly 100 items that appeared to be stolen including a number of bras, perfume, razors and other toiletry items, 

Investigators said the loot resembled a similar trend of thefts across the region where the popular laundry detergents are being stolen and traded on the street for cash and/or drugs.

Gularte, whose chest is adorned with a tattoo that states 'Only God can judge,' faces multiple charges including Child Endangerment and Use of Tear Gas. Weaver, whose face is adorned with tattoos of a crucifix and an anchor, was booked on a complaint of shoplifting and conspiracy. 

Sheriff's officials said the investigation is ongoing. 
 

