Santa Barbara water polo player among injured in South Korea nightclub balcony collapse

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 06:37 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 06:44 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Paige Hauschild, a San Marcos High School graduate and member of the U.S. water polo team, was injured when a balcony suddenly collapsed inside a nightclub in Gwangju, South Korea.

Hauschild, 19, needed stitches for lacerations on her arm.

Her parents, Dwayne and Jenni Hauschild, said they waited for hours to hear from their daughter.

"Paige called and said she was getting stitched up and that everything was OK. She was worried about Kaleigh because she had more serious injuries," said Jenni Hauschild. "She was definitely shaken up, a little in shock."

Hauschild's teamate, Kaleigh Gilchrist, had to have surgery in a nearby hospital for a deep laceration in her leg. Two male U.S. water polo players also suffered minor injuries.

Hauschild was treated at the athlete village by a U.S. doctor who traveled with the team to South Korea.

Players from the men's and women's teams were celebrating the women's World Championship victory at the nightclub when the balcony collapsed. 

Two people, believed to be South Koreans, were killed in the tragedy.

Hauschild was able to make the flight home with the rest of her team. Hauschild landed at LAX on Saturday afternoon, and was greeted by her parents.

"The water polo community is really small and we've gotten so many texts and emails. Everyone is very supportive of the team and all the girls involved," said Dwayne Hauschild.

