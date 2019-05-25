Santa Barbara- S County

Santa Barbara school district superintendent releases statement on embattled MAD academy director

Posted: May 24, 2019

Updated: May 24, 2019 07:23 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The superintendent of Santa Barbara Unified School District has released a statement regarding the director of the district's MAD Academy director.

Dan Williams was placed on leave due to an investigation. He returned back to his position on May 2, but is planning to retire in early June.

Questions about the nature of the investigation and allegations of improper behavior have swirled throughout the community with little information released to parents or media.

On Friday, Cary Matsuoka, superintendent of the Santa Barbara Unified School District released the following statement regarding the investigation and the future of the program:

The district is taking every allegation related to the MAD Academy seriously, our investigation is on-going and we are in contact with the Santa Barbara Police Department and the District Attorney. Following first notification to a district administrator, we immediately commenced an investigation and took additional steps to ensure student safety.

The investigation is continuing and we have reported our activities to the Santa Barbara Police Department and the District Attorney, and offered to work with them to the fullest degree possible.

Our ability to share information with others has been restricted due to the requirements imposed on confidential personnel investigations. That limitation should in no way be interpreted as a lack of concern or attention to student safety.

I encourage anyone with additional information to either contact me, use the confidential STOPIt app located on the SBHS website, or call the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-882-8900.
 

The following is what we can share at this time:

• Immediately after a student complaint was communicated to district officials in January 2019, the district’s legal counsel engaged Public Interest Investigations, Inc. in Los Angeles, to investigate.

• During the investigation, Academy staff member, Pablo Sweeney, resigned. MAD Academy Director, Dan Williams, reached an agreement with the district to retire and his last day of work will be June 7, 2019. The agreement with Mr. Williams did not involve any payout of money. Mr. Williams returned to work after a brief paid leave following a determination that his presence on campus posed no risk to student safety.

