Southern Santa Barbara County scholarship deadline on November 15

40th Annual Scholarship Foundation Art Scholarship Exhibition. Photo: ©Isaac Hernandez/IsaacHernandez.com

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Southern Santa Barbara County high school seniors have until November 15 to apply for art and honors scholarships offered by the Scholarship Foundation in Santa Barbara.

The Scholarship Foundation awarded 20 honors scholarships during its recently concluded awards cycle, having received 149 applications.

Honors applicants are evaluated exclusively on the basis of academic achievement.

24 students out of an applicant pool of 79 received art scholarships for the current academic year.

A select number of this year's applicants will be invited to exhibit their work during art competition judging in January.

The art submissions must be original works of painting, drawing, sketching photography, design, furniture or sculpture.

Honors scholarships are limited to students who excel academically.

Art scholarships are limited to students who excel in the traditional fine arts.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation's largest community-based provider of college scholarships.

Since 1962 the program has awarded in excess of $123 million to more than 50,000 county students.

The deadline for the general scholarship program is January 15.

For more information click here.