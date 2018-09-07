Santa Barbara Safe Parking Program gains national exposure

On any given night in Santa Barbara, 23 parking lots are being repurposed to help solve a community need (Kacey Drescher/KEYT Photo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - California's hidden homeless population was the focus of last night's Vice, which airs on HBO, shining a spotlight on a Santa Barbara program that provides a safe place to park for folks forced to live in their vehicles.

The national news magazine segment has really sparked a renewed focus on the 35% of the county's homeless population with no where left to go but their cars.

On any given night in Santa Barbara, 23 parking lots are being repurposed to help solve a community need.

"I think people don't really understand the scope of homelessness. We see a very visible representation of it on the street however people are hiding in their vehicles everywhere," said Kristine Schwarz, Executive Director of New Beginnings Counseling Center.

With 133 parking spaces at their disposal, New Beginnings Safe Parking Program serves about 150 people a night who have fallen into homelessness

"The people that we find living in their vehicles are people that are employed, many many seniors, the increase of seniors, 70, 80-year-old people living out of their vehicles is astonishing," said Schwarz.

Officials with New Beginnings hope the conversation ignited by the HBO spotlight will reaffirm how hard program participants are working to get their lives back on track.

"They park during the day and then they come back in the evening but they are working during the day and or going to school in an effort to try and improve their chances of getting a job that will help support them," said Jackie Kurta, Vice President of New Beginnings' Board of Directors.

Schwarz admits that this is a multi-faceted issue encompassing mental health, zoning and the severe shortage of housing in Santa Barbara.

"We have a huge influx of vouchers, Section 8 vouchers from the county and the Housing Authority. We have a huge influx in dollars to help out people, to help case manage people, to help people stabilize, to find job, get back on their feet and we have no housing to put them in," said Schwarz.

Over the course of the year, the Safe Parking Program will assist some 600 people but as the need grows, officials say they need help from local leadership and landlords.

"We really need to find landlord's who are willing to take a chance on people who have had a hard time. Willing to maybe forgo a background check or triple security deposit," said Schwarz.

Over the past month close to six people have transitioned into housing from the Safe Parking Program.