Santa Barbara- S County

Santa Barbara ranks #3 in the top 100 school districts for 2019

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 01:45 PM PDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 01:45 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara is one of the best places for your child to learn according to a recent ranking.

BackgroundChecks.org publishes an annual ranking of America’s top 100 school districts that highlights exceptional schools and recognizes exceptional learning environments for students.

The top 10 districts are:

  1. Redwood City, California – San Mateo County
  2. San Francisco, California – San Francisco County
  3. Santa Barbara, California; Santa Barbara County
  4. Los Angeles, California – Los Angeles Unified
  5. San Diego, California – San Diego County
  6. San Rafael, California – Marin County
  7. Santa Rosa, California – Sonoma County
  8. Miami, Florida – Dade
  9. El Centro, California – Imperial County
  10. Chicago, Illinois – City of Chicago SD 299

BackgroundChecks.org looked at districts across the country, keeping in mind that while grades and test scores are important, there is more to a great school district than just numbers on a report card.  

The ranking was determined by assessing scholastic and financial metrics, including the student-to-teacher ratio, standardized test scores, teacher quality, graduation rate, and school funding for over 10,000 schools in the U.S.

Information was gathered from National Center for Education Statistics and the U.S. Department of Education.

You can read the full report here.

