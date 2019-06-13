Santa Barbara- S County

Santa Barbara police to hold Gun Buyback event

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 03:37 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 03:37 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department will be hosting an anonymous gun buyback event on Saturday.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon in the Earl Warren Showgrounds parking lot at 3400 Calle Real.

Anyone who returns a working handgun, shotgun or rifle will receive an $80 gift card from various retailers. Anyone turning in a California-classified assault weapon will receive a $160 gift card. The event is funded by a donation from the City of Santa Barbara.

After the guns have been turned in, each serial number will be evaluated to make sure it hasn't been reported stolen. The weapons will then be destroyed and recycled.

Gift cards are available while supplies last. Ammunition is also being accepted but not gift cards will be given out for that return.

Free gun locks are also being given out to anyone who would like one, while supplies last. 

If you plan on bringing a firearm to the buyback event, make sure it is unloaded and transported in the trunk of a vehicle. Explosives, including grenades and artillery shells, should not be brought to the event under any circumstances.

In May of 2018, 260 firearms were brought in at a similar event. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Celebrities who fathered kids later in life
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Celebrities who fathered kids later in life

On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019
blackdiamondequipment.com

Best Father's Day gifts for 2019

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019
iStock/miflippo

Forbes' highest-paid athletes 2019

20 annoying things people do on planes
FreeImages.com/krzysiuc

20 annoying things people do on planes

On this day: June 12
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

On this day: June 12

President's best friend: famous White House pets
Susan Sterner/White House Photo

President's best friend: famous White House pets

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

On this day: June 11
U.S. Rep. David Scott via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 11

Top 10 TV doctors
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Top 10 TV doctors

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'
Trailer screenshot via Wikimedia Commons

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'

On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7