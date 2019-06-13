Santa Barbara police to hold Gun Buyback event

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. People trade unwanted firearms for gift cards. (Alys Martinez / KEYT)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department will be hosting an anonymous gun buyback event on Saturday.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon in the Earl Warren Showgrounds parking lot at 3400 Calle Real.

Anyone who returns a working handgun, shotgun or rifle will receive an $80 gift card from various retailers. Anyone turning in a California-classified assault weapon will receive a $160 gift card. The event is funded by a donation from the City of Santa Barbara.

After the guns have been turned in, each serial number will be evaluated to make sure it hasn't been reported stolen. The weapons will then be destroyed and recycled.

Gift cards are available while supplies last. Ammunition is also being accepted but not gift cards will be given out for that return.

Free gun locks are also being given out to anyone who would like one, while supplies last.

If you plan on bringing a firearm to the buyback event, make sure it is unloaded and transported in the trunk of a vehicle. Explosives, including grenades and artillery shells, should not be brought to the event under any circumstances.

In May of 2018, 260 firearms were brought in at a similar event.