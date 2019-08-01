Missing "At-risk" adult found safe in Santa Barbara

Courtesy, SBPD

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Update: Marc Flores was located safe late Thursday morning in the area of Milpas and Hailey Streets. The Santa Barbara Police Department thanked the public for helping to share images of him as they ultimately helped police locate him.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing at-risk adult.

Police say 18-year-old Marc "Anthony" Flores walked away from home around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night without his medication; he is insulin-dependent. They say he is developmentally disabled and may act more like a 10-year-old.

He is described at 5-foot-6, weighing around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Santa Barbara Police Department, or 911.