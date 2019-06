SANTA BARBARA, Calif - The Santa Barbara Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect involved in multiple grand thefts from retailers in the city.

The woman was seen fleeing one store and entering a new red Jeep Compass that was waiting nearby.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective A. Beltran at 805-897-2327. You can leave an anonymous tip at 805-897-2386.